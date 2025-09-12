Vikings' Zavier Scott: Cleared to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scott (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday night's game against the Falcons.
Scott will be making his season debut after he missed Week 1 against the Bears. With Ty Chandler (knee) placed on injured reserve earlier this week and set to miss at least the next four games, Scott is in line for RB3 duties behind Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason, though that likely won't translate to many, if any, offensive opportunities.