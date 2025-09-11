Vikings' Zavier Scott: Deemed full practice participant
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scott (ankle) was estimated as a full participant in Wednesday's practice walkthrough.
Scott suffered an ankle injury in Minnesota's final preseason contest Aug. 22 and didn't play in Week 1 versus Chicago. However, he appears to be past the ankle issue given his full-practice designation Wednesday. If Scott is able to play Sunday against Atlanta, he'll likely be Minnesota's No. 3 RB since Ty Chandler isn't expected to play due to a knee injury.
