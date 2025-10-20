The Vikings estimated Scott (wrist) as an limited participant on Monday's practice report, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Scott played 10 snaps (nine on offense, one on special teams) during Minnesota's loss to Philadelphia on Sunday and finished with four carries for four yards and one catch for two yards on one target. He picked up a wrist injury in the process, and with the Vikings operating on a condensed week, his practice participation over the next two days will determine whether he'll be cleared to play against the Chargers on Thursday. With Aaron Jones (hamstring) and Ty Chandler (knee) both on injured reserve, the Vikings could elevate Cam Akers or Corey Kiner from the practice squad to the active roster for backfield depth behind Jordan Mason if Scott is not cleared to play Week 8.