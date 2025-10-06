Scott had five carries for 18 yards but lost a fumble in Sunday's win over Cleveland in London.

Scott played on 14 of the offense's 65 snaps and was the clear No. 2 running back ahead of Cam Akers (one snap on offense). Scott's fumble could put his No. 2 running back role at risk, but it doesn't appear Akers is a significant threat. However, Scott may have just one more game as the backup if Aaron Jones (hamstring) is able to return from injured reserve Week 8.