Vikings' Zavier Scott: Gets three carries in blowout win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scott had three carries for 15 yards and one reception for five yards on his lone target in Sunday's 31-0 win over Washington.
Scott had three carries in a second consecutive game, but only because both were blowouts (in opposite directions). He had no carries or targets the four games before, as he's unlikely to see any action on offense if both Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason are healthy.
