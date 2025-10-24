Vikings' Zavier Scott: Gets time late in blowout loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scott had two carries for 16 yards and two receptions for eight yards on two targets in Sunday's loss to the Chargers.
With Aaron Jones back from a hamstring injury Scott worked as the No. 3 running back. He only got playing time after the game became a blowout loss as all of his touches on offense came late in the fourth quarter. He's likely to have a very small role on offense if Jones and Jordan Mason are healthy.
