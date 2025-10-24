default-cbs-image
Scott had two carries for 16 yards and two receptions for eight yards on two targets in Sunday's loss to the Chargers.

With Aaron Jones back from a hamstring injury Scott worked as the No. 3 running back. He only got playing time after the game became a blowout loss as all of his touches on offense came late in the fourth quarter. He's likely to have a very small role on offense if Jones and Jordan Mason are healthy.

