Scott concluded the 2025-26 season with 32 carries for 114 yards and no touchdowns along with 14 catches on 16 targets for 98 yards and a touchdown over 16 games.

Scott took on a significant role early in the campaign when starting RB Aaron Jones missed time due to a hamstring injury. While Scott worked behind Jordan Mason and logged double-digit offensive snaps Weeks 3-5, he didn't do much with the opportunity, tallying a combined 49 rushing yards on 15 totes. He did add 63 yards on seven receptions during that span, but most of his receiving outupt came in Week 4, when he posted a 6-43-1 line versus Pittsburgh. Overall, Scott registered a meager 3.6 yards per carry as a rusher, which doesn't exactly inspire confidence in his ability to ascend to a lead back. It's still impressive that Scott was able to see a decent amount of work after going undrafted, and he showed acumen as a pass catcher with 14 grabs on 16 targets, but he figures to remain in a depth role in 2026 if he returns to Minnesota (he'll be a restricted free agent this offseason).