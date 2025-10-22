Scott (wrist) was a limited participant in Tuesday's walkthrough.

Scott has been listed as a limited practice participant in each of the first two days of the week due to a wrist injury he picked up in the Vikings' Week 7 loss to the Eagles. He would need to practice in full Wednesday in order to avoid an injury designation heading into Thursday's game against the Chargers. Aaron Jones (hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve Tuesday, but if he's not able to play, Scott -- if cleared for Thursday's game -- would be the Vikings' RB2 behind Jordan Mason.