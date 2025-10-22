Scott (wrist) was a limited participant in Tuesday's walkthrough practice.

Scott has been listed as a limited practice participant in each of the first two days of the week due to a wrist injury he picked up in the Vikings' Week 7 loss to the Eagles. Before deciding whether Scott carries a designation into Thursday's game against the Chargers, the Vikings will see if he's able to increase his activity level Wednesday. In related news, fellow running back Aaron Jones (hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve Tuesday, and he could be a candidate to be activated ahead of Thursday's game. If Jones isn't added back to the roster for Week 8, however, Scott -- if available -- would serve as the top backup to Jordan Mason.