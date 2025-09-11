Vikings' Zavier Scott: Limited on Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scott (ankle) was limited in Thursday's practice.
Scott missed Week 1 and was estimated as a full participant Wednesday, but with the Vikings back on the practice field Thursday, the running back's reps were limited. If healthy, Scott would be in line for RB3 duties this week after Ty Chandler (knee) was placed on injured reserve earlier in the day Thursday.
