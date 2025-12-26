Scott didn't play a snap on offense in Thursday's 23-10 win over the Lions, though he logged 10 snaps on special teams and made two tackles.

With Jordan Mason (ankle) unable to play Thursday, there was some expectation that Scott could move into the RB2 role. Instead, that assignment went to Ty Chandler, who was just activated from IR on Tuesday and was available for the first time since Week 1. Even as the Vikings went to a run-heavy game plan on Christmas Day, Scott didn't log an offensive snap, with Aaron Jones (18-53-1) and Chandler (7-24-0) handling all of the RB reps. Even if Mason remains out to action for the season finale against the Packers next Sunday, it doesn't look like Scott will be targeted for a big role (unless the out-of-contention Vikings decide to rest vets like Jones and/or Chandler).