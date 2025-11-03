Vikings' Zavier Scott: Limited to special teams
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scott played 13 snaps, all on special teams, in Sunday's win at Detroit.
When Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason are healthy, Scott will have a limited role on offense. He didn't play on offense after Jones hurt his shoulder in the game, but could figure back into the mix if Jones is sidelined next week against Baltimore.
More News
-
Vikings' Zavier Scott: Gets time late in blowout loss•
-
Vikings' Zavier Scott: Active Thursday, but Jones is back•
-
Vikings' Zavier Scott: Status in question for Thursday•
-
Vikings' Zavier Scott: Limited in walk-through session•
-
Vikings' Zavier Scott: Estimated as LP to open week•
-
Vikings' Zavier Scott: Hurts wrist in loss•