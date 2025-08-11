Scott had seven carries for 40 yards and one reception for 11 yards in Saturday's preseason win over Baltimore. His performance and strong training camp so far may have moved him ahead of Ty Chandler for the No. 3 running back role, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Scott and Chandler will likely battle for the No. 3 role the rest of training camp and the loser may not make the 53-man roster. Chandler is used on kickoff returns, which could give him a slight edge. Still, Scott continues to be trending in the right direction.