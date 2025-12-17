Vikings' Zavier Scott: No snaps on offense in Week 15
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scott played all three of his snaps on special teams in Sunday's 34-26 win over the Cowboys.
Scott picked up three carries in garbage time of last week's 31-0 win over the Commanders, but the Vikings leaned exclusively on Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason out of the backfield in a more competitive Week 15 contest. Unless one of Jones or Mason misses a game due to injury, Scott is unlikely to have much of a role on offense, if any, over the final three weeks of the season.
