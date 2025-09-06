Vikings' Zavier Scott: Out for Week 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scott (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday night's game against the Bears.
Scott was injured in the Vikings' preseason finale back on Aug. 22 and will be unavailable for the team's Week 1 opener. He was unlikely to see much, if any, playing time to begin with behind Aaron Jones, Jordan Mason and Ty Chandler.
