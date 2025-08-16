Scott carried the ball 10 times for 28 yards, caught three of four targets for 44 yards and returned one kickoff for 20 yards in Saturday's 20-12 preseason loss to the Patriots.

The 26-year-old running back spent last season on the Vikings' practice squad, and Scott appears to have used his time well because he's on the cusp of taking the No. 3 spot on the depth chart away from Ty Chandler. Scott's usage as a return man might be the clearest sign yet he's moved past Chandler in the pecking order, as Chandler's special-teams role was thought to be his one clear edge in the battle. Even if he wins the job, Scott's snaps on offense will likely be very limited with Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason entrenched in the top two backfield jobs.