Vikings' Zavier Scott: Slated for RB2 duties sans Mason
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scott will serve as the Vikings' RB2 behind Aaron Jones against the Lions on Thursday after Jordan Mason (ankle) was ruled out.
Scott has served mostly on special teams this season, but he did play a larger role on offense from Weeks 3 to 5, which coincided with Jones' absence due to a hamstring injury. With Mason sidelined, Jones and Scott will lead the Vikings' rushing attack Christmas Day, and Ty Chandler is also available to provide depth in the backfield.
