Scott suffered an ankle injury during Friday's preseason game against the Titans.

Scott served as the starting running back for the Vikings on Friday, but none of Aaron Jones, Jordan Mason nor Ty Chandler played. He was held in check on his first few carries but ripped off a 23-yard run on the Vikings' second possession to set up a field goal. Scott looked to be wrestling the third running back role away from Chandler, though both his usage and this injury cast doubt on his status heading into a Week 1 regular season matchup against the Bears.