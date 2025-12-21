Scott rushed twice for four yards and caught his only target for eight yards in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Giants.

Scott looked poised to work as Minnesota's lead back after both Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason exited due to first-quarter ankle injuries, but Jones returned and handled a workhorse role, finishing with 23 touches to Scott's three. If Jones' injury impacts his availability for Thursday's game against the Lions and Mason remains sidelined, Scott could find himself handling an increased workload.