Scott rushed three times for 17 yards and caught his only target for four yards in Sunday's 26-0 loss to Seattle.

Scott was thrust into a more significant role in the second half against the Seahawks after Aaron Jones (shoulder) exited the game and did not return. Scott hadn't garnered a carry since Week 8, and he was able to produce an inspiring 5.7 yards per tote in Week 13. If Jones is forced to miss any action moving forward, Scott will likely operate as the team's primary pass-catching back while in a timeshare with Jordan Mason in Minnesota's backfield.