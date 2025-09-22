Scott had eight carries for 30 yards and one reception for 20 yards on his lone target in Sunday's win over the Bengals.

Scott played on 17 of the offense's 60 snaps as he got work in a blowout win behind starter Jordan Mason. Cam Akers played seven snaps late in the fourth quarter. While Scott's usage is encouraging, he also had a fumble (which the Vikings recovered) and the fact Akers was elevated to the active roster just a few days after being signed could be a worry. It's still possible Akers overtakes Scott for backup duties while Aaron Jones is sidelined with a hamstring injury.