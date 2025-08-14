default-cbs-image
Correll (ankle) reverted to the Vikings' injured reserve list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Correll fractured his ankle during the Vikings' preseason win against the Texans on Saturday. He was initially waived with an injury designation but reverted to the Vikings' IR after going unclaimed. Correll will be forced to miss the whole 2025 season unless he reaches an injury settlement with Minnesota.

