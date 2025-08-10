Correll sustained an ankle fracture during Saturday's 20-10 preseason win over the Texans, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Correll's injury could realistically sideline him the rest of training camp and the preseason, if not longer, though the Vikings haven't yet offered a specific timetable for his expected recovery. If Minnesota opts to place the undrafted rookie out of NC State, he will be slated to miss the entire 2025 campaign, barring an injury settlement.