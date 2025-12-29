The Vikings signed Vaughn from the practice squad to the active roster Monday.

Vaughn signed with the Vikings in May as an undrafted free agent and opted to stick around in Minnesota as a member of the team's practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He'll be a part of the Vikings' active roster for their regular-season finale against the Packers on Sunday and will give Minnesota a potential contributor on special teams while providing depth in the secondary.