The Steelers released Williams on Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Williams played 14 games for the Steelers last season, starting each contest and recording 70 tackles, three sacks and two fumble recoveries. His eight-year stint with the Steelers is now over, but the 31-year-old should have options on the open market. The Steelers will save $4 million in salary-cap space by letting Williams go.
