Vincent Jackson: Retiring from football
Jackson is "very happily retired" from the NFL, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Jackson went unsigned in 2017 after indicating he wasn't ready to retire coming off back-to-back seasons that put him on injured reserve with knee injuries. The 35-year-old totaled 540 catches for 9,080 yards and 57 touchdowns over a 12-year career with the Chargers and Buccaneers.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Vincent Jackson: Not planning to retire•
-
Buccaneers' Vincent Jackson: Future with team uncertain•
-
Buccaneers' Vincent Jackson: Another injury-shortened season in 2016•
-
Buccaneers' Vincent Jackson: Injury may not be torn ACL•
-
Buccaneers' Vincent Jackson: Placed on IR•
-
Buccaneers' Vincent Jackson: Under evaluation for knee injury•
-
Our latest PPR mock heavy at WR
Fantasy owners usually gravitate toward drafting running backs early and often, even in PPR....
-
Fantasy Mailbag: Pass on Luck?
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also looks...
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Funchess
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
First post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...