Vincent Jackson: Retiring from football

Jackson is "very happily retired" from the NFL, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson went unsigned in 2017 after indicating he wasn't ready to retire coming off back-to-back seasons that put him on injured reserve with knee injuries. The 35-year-old totaled 540 catches for 9,080 yards and 57 touchdowns over a 12-year career with the Chargers and Buccaneers.

