Vincent Testaverde: Waived by Tampa Bay

The Buccaneers released Testaverde on Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Testaverde got a chance with the team after he impressed at rookie minicamp, but will be looking for a new team. The son of Vinny was coming off a senior-season at Albany in which he threw for 1,714 yards and 11 touchdowns. He's now free to sign with any team in the league.

