Vinny Curry: Cut loose by Eagles
Curry is being released by the Eagles, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The writing was on the wall when the Eagles added Michael Bennett to a group of defensive ends that already included Curry, Brandon Graham, Chris Long and 2017 first-round pick Derek Barnett. A pay cut or trade were both options, but the former wasn't agreeable to Curry, while the latter was always a long shot due to the size of his contract. The 2012 second-round pick is a well-rounded defensive end, but he only has 22 sacks in 84 games. His reputation nonetheless should ensure that he's viewed as one of the top remaining edge rusher on the market, heading into his age-30 season.
