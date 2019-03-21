Vinny Curry: Returning to Philly
Curry is nearing a deal to return to the Eagles, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Bringing back former fan favorite DeSean Jackson apparently wasn't enough for the Eagles this offseason. With Curry back in the fold, Philadelphia will reunite the same defensive end rotation it had in 2017 when it won the Super Bowl, only this time Curry will have not one, but two, space-eating defensive tackles on the interior in Fletcher Cox and Malik Jackson. In his one-season stint with Tampa Bay in 2018, the then-30-year-old Curry produced 21 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 12 games.
