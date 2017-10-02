Vinston Painter: Let go by Cardinals
Painter was released by the Cardinals on Monday, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports Station 98.7 FM reports.
Painter was called up from the practice squad in order to provide the Cardinals with depth at offensive line for the team's Week 4 bout with the Niners. He evidently didn't do much to impress, though, considering Arizona replaced him with Earl Watford in a corresponding transaction Monday.
