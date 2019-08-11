Vladimir Ducasse: Let go by Buffalo
Ducasse was released by the Bills on Sunday.
The team has a large quantity of new offensive linemen, so Ducasse will be one of the guys from last season replaced by a new face. The veteran started a handful of games last season, but was considered a poor performer by most analysts, though the shambles of the team's O-Line as a whole probably didn't help.
