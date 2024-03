Bell is slated to be released by the Panthers ahead of the start of the new league year Wednesday.

Bell signed a three-year contract with Carolina last spring, but after one season, he'll now be looking for a new home. The veteran safety appeared in 13 games last season, recording 69 tackles (42 solo), two passes defended and an interception. His exit is only expected to save the team $1 million in 2024 cap space, according to Greg Auman of Fox Sports.