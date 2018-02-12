Davis (groin) has been medically cleared, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After dealing with a groin injury that ultimately caused him to undergo season-ending surgery, Davis was released by the Colts back in November. Now, three months later, the cornerback has been medically cleared to return to football and will have the opportunity to sign with whichever team he chooses once free agency opens up in March. When healthy, Davis was one of the best defensive backs in the NFL, and teams will surely have plenty of interest in him on the open market this offseason.