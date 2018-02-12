Vontae Davis: Medically cleared of injury
Davis (groin) has been medically cleared, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
After dealing with a groin injury that ultimately caused him to undergo season-ending surgery, Davis was released by the Colts back in November. Now, three months later, the cornerback has been medically cleared to return to football and will have the opportunity to sign with whichever team he chooses once free agency opens up in March. When healthy, Davis was one of the best defensive backs in the NFL, and teams will surely have plenty of interest in him on the open market this offseason.
More News
-
Colts' Vontae Davis: Released by Indianapolis•
-
Colts' Vontae Davis: Will have season-ending surgery•
-
Colts' Vontae Davis: Ruled out Week 10 with groin injury•
-
Colts' Vontae Davis: Expected back Week 9•
-
Colts' Vontae Davis: Coaching decision responsible for sitting out•
-
Colts' Vontae Davis: Does not travel to Houston•
-
Our first football mock for 2018
The Super Bowl might have just ended, but we're already getting you prepared for your Fantasy...
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...
-
Podcast: Chatting with Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley joins us on a big episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, complete with...
-
Cousins' best Fantasy destination
Kirk Cousins has been a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for each of the last three years. Where...
-
Alex Smith trade: Fantasy fallout
Alex Smith is coming off a career year, but is he the quarterback who benefits the most from...
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...