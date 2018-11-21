Vontarrius Dora: Let go by Cardinals
Dora was cut.by the Cardinals on Tuesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Dora signed with the Cardinals last week and failed to post a statistic during Sunday's game against the Raiders. The 26-year-old will look to join another team before the season ends.
