Vontarrius Dora: Reaches injury settlement
Dora (undisclosed) reached an injury settlement with the Cardinals on Friday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Dora made the Cardinals' initial 53-man roster, but was waived/injured early last week and placed on injured reserve. The linebacker was waived again Friday, and is now free to find a new home elsewhere in the league.
