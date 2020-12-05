Burfict was arrested Saturday on a misdemeanor battery charge, ESPN reports.
The alleged incident occurred in Nevada, although no other information regarding the arrest was made available to the public at this time. Burfict has not played in the NFL since Week 4 of the 2019 season after drawing a 12-game suspension from a helmet-to-helmet hit on Colts tight end Jack Doyle.
