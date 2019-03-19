Vontaze Burfict: Could join Guenther in Oakland
Burfict (concussion) is scheduled to visit with the Raiders, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Released by Cincinnati on Monday, the 28-year-old linebacker quickly lined up a potential reunion with Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, who held the same position in Cincinnati from 2014 to 2017. Given his poor play in 2018 along with his lengthy history of concussions and suspensions, Burfict isn't likely to find much in the way of guaranteed money. He would at least have a decent shot to win a starting job in Oakland, where the competition consists of Tahir Whitehead, Nicholas Morrow, Marquel Lee and Jason Cabinda -- an underwhelming group to say the least.
More News
-
Vontaze Burfict: Cut by Cincinnati•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Candidate to be released•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Won't play Week 17•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Concussion issues mounting•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Sits out Wednesday practice•
-
Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Exits game with concussion•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...