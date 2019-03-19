Vontaze Burfict: Could join Guenther in Oakland

Burfict (concussion) is scheduled to visit with the Raiders, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Released by Cincinnati on Monday, the 28-year-old linebacker quickly lined up a potential reunion with Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, who held the same position in Cincinnati from 2014 to 2017. Given his poor play in 2018 along with his lengthy history of concussions and suspensions, Burfict isn't likely to find much in the way of guaranteed money. He would at least have a decent shot to win a starting job in Oakland, where the competition consists of Tahir Whitehead, Nicholas Morrow, Marquel Lee and Jason Cabinda -- an underwhelming group to say the least.

