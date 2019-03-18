Vontaze Burfict: Cut by Cincinnati
The Bengals released Burfict (concussion) on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Known for his suspensions and fines above all else, Burfict was actually one of the better linebackers in the NFL early in his career, but he's played 11 games or fewer every season since 2013 and hasn't been a difference-maker when healthy since 2016. A long history of concussions and illegal hits could make it difficult for the 28-year-old linebacker to draw interest on the open market.
