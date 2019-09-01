Smith was waived by Houston on Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Smith appeared in seven games for Houston last season, catching five passes for 91 yards and a touchdown over 179 snaps. The 23-year-old will have to look for another opportunity elsewhere in the league.

