Vyncint Smith: Signed to Texans' practice squad
The Texans signed Smith to their practice squad Sunday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Smith was let go as part of the final cuts Saturday and rejoins the team he played for as a rookie in 2018. He made the Texans last season as an undrafted free agent and caught five passes for 91 yards and a touchdown. If Keke Coutee's ankle injury lingers, Smith could find his way back to the 53-man roster.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Cam
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Picking No. 4 overall in non-PPR
Jamey Eisenberg walks through his approach from the No. 4 spot in non-PPR leagues.
-
Picking No. 3 in non-PPR
No complaining if you're picking third overall! You're guaranteed three top-31 players, and...
-
Picking No. 1 in non-PPR
Ben Gretch breaks down his strategy from the No. 1 spot in a recent non-PPR draft.
-
Picking No. 2 in non-PPR
Landing Pick No. 2 ensures an elite running back and not much else.
-
30 Deep Sleepers for Daft Day
Jamey Eisenberg names his top 30 sleepers with Average Draft Positions outside the top 120...