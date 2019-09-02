The Texans signed Smith to their practice squad Sunday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Smith was let go as part of the final cuts Saturday and rejoins the team he played for as a rookie in 2018. He made the Texans last season as an undrafted free agent and caught five passes for 91 yards and a touchdown. If Keke Coutee's ankle injury lingers, Smith could find his way back to the 53-man roster.

