Vyncint Smith: Working out for Falcons on Monday
Smith has a pre-draft workout scheduled with Atlanta for Monday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Smith has the deck stacked against him as he attempts to earn an NFL roster spot coming out of Division II Limestone College, but his breathtaking 40-yard dash time of 4.36 seconds has caught the attention of some NFL scouts. The 21-year-old Smith posted four 100-yard receiving outings for Limestone last season, including a two-week stretch in which he amassed over 180 yards in back-to-back contests. This offseason Atlanta will consider filling the vacant slot receiver role internally with options such as Justin Hardy and Marvin Hall, or they may elect to acquire a prospect in the draft to fill the void left by Taylor Gabriel's departure to Chicago.
