Morris injured his hamstring during the NFL Combine but is getting close to 100 percent and plans to hold workouts for scouts in Norman on April 11, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Morris was named second-team All-Big 12 by the AP last season and started eight of his nine appearances at right tackle. However, the Oklahoma product got experience at both tackle spots during his collegiate career and even played some tight end in jumbo packages during his time at Tennessee.