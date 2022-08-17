site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Warren Jackson: Waived/injured by Rams
RotoWire Staff
Jackson (undisclosed) has reached an injury settlement with the Rams.
Jackson is currently recovering from an undisclosed injury. He will now be elligible to look for a new opportunity once his health is back up to par as opposed to spending the season on the Rams' IR.
