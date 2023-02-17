It's the week after the Super Bowl, so it's time for my annual way-too-early projections for the upcoming season. While this is an impossible task in February, it is also a good springboard for some beneficial thought exercises. Which free agents do we think are staying? Who might get cut? Who has a bunch of holes to fill? And this year, there's another question; does anyone have the type of continuity we're used to seeing?

One thing becomes evident looking at the projections below, Travis Kelce still projects as an enormous edge over the field. He has a 60-point edge on TE2, Mark Andrews, and is projected for more than double the PPR Fantasy points as TE10, Greg Dulcich. Kelce is 33 years old, so that edge is going to disappear sometime, but it's hard to project that after he had a career year in 2022.

2023 Projections: QB | WR | RB | TE

We know Mark Andrews is the one guy who could shrink that gap, if he and Lamar Jackson can stay healthy. But he's not the only one. Kyle Pitts is entering Year 3 as a pass catcher, has already shown 1,000-yard upside, and should still be improving as a player.

If the Falcons actually gave him an average quarterback, Pitts could finally justify the Fantasy hype he's received the past two seasons. He's still TE5 in the projections, and closer to TE29 than he is to Kelce in projected points. But outside of Kelce and Andrews, no one has more upside, which justifies ranking Pitts as high as TE3.

Here are my complete way-too-early 2023 tight end projections: