puka-nacua-los-angeles-rams-imagn-images.jpg
Imagn Images

I love looking at the results from the first mock draft that we do right after the season ends. It's fun to see how Fantasy managers react to what just happened from the previous 18 weeks and then trying to apply it to the upcoming season.

Obviously, a lot is going to change between now and August, including free agency and the NFL Draft. And the NFL postseason hasn't even started yet.

But we already held a 12-team, PPR mock draft -- the first of many -- featuring members of our CBS Sports Staff, as well as two of our Fantasy Football Today podcast listeners. You should study the results to see what stood out, starting in Round 1.

The debate over who should be the No. 1 overall pick will be interesting, and Ja'Marr Chase went first here. I have Chase at No. 4 overall behind Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Puka Nacua, but a case could be made for all four of those guys to be the top selection.

Christian McCaffrey, who was the No. 1 non-quarterback in PPR this past season, went at No. 6 overall. You can argue that he should be the first overall pick, but I'm concerned about his age (he turns 30 in June) and that he just had over 400 total touches for the second time in the past three years.

I wanted to see where the 2025 rookies would get drafted, and we had two running backs come off the board starting in Round 2 with Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton, which is the right range for both. TreVeyon Henderson, RJ Harvey, Tetairoa McMillan and Cam Skattebo were drafted in Round 3, and I thought that was good value for all of them.

Luther Burden III was the first pick in Round 4, which seems a little soon, but he could boost his Fantasy value with a strong NFL playoffs, as well as if D.J. Moore leaves Chicago this offseason. And Emeka Egbuka and Quinshon Judkins were drafted in Round 5, and both were excellent selections.

We also had two of the rookie tight ends drafted in Round 5 with Colston Loveland and Harold Fannin Jr. Tyler Warren fell to the end of Round 6, and these three tight ends all have top-five upside heading into 2026 after the way they performed this past season.

I drafted Warren, along with Egbuka, and I'm excited about both for next season. Warren scored at least 11.2 PPR points in eight of his first 12 games before Daniel Jones (Achilles) was injured, and Egbuka averaged 20.5 PPR points in his first five games of the season before tailing off at 8.3 PPR points per game over his final 11 outings. Hopefully, both players will be productive for the full year in 2026.

I started my team from the No. 2 overall spot with more proven options in Robinson, A.J. Brown and Chase Brown, and I love these running backs. A.J. Brown should remain a top-12 Fantasy receiver in 2026, and he's worth drafting in Round 2 as of now.

Marvin Harrison Jr. was my selection in Round 4, and I'm hopeful the new coach and potential new quarterback -- Jacoby Brissett could return as the starter -- feature Harrison in his third year in the NFL. Harrison played three games with Brissett where he had at least seven targets, and Harrison averaged 16.6 PPR points over that span.

One of my favorite picks in this draft was Zach Charbonnet in Round 7. He could be the starting running back for Seattle in 2026 since Kenneth Walker III is a potential free agent this offseason, and Charbonnet's value could skyrocket if he opens next season as the starter for the Seahawks.

Quarterbacks will always fall in our drafts, but I was fortunate to get Matthew Stafford in Round 13. He was the No. 14 quarterback selected in this draft, but he finished 2025 as the No. 2 Fantasy quarterback -- and he might be the NFL MVP. Even though Stafford will be 38 next season, I still like him as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues.

My bench features Rhamondre Stevenson and Devin Neal at running back, and Wan'Dale Robinson, Chimere Dike, Kyle Williams and Jalen McMillan at receiver. Stevenson should still have a prominent role in New England in tandem with Henderson next season, and Neal could be the starting running back for the Saints if Alvin Kamara doesn't return to New Orleans.

Robinson is a free agent, but he should be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver no matter where he plays, especially if he returns to the Giants. And Dike, Williams and McMillan could have quality roles in 2026.

I like this team a lot, and I would love to draft a roster like this for 2026. We'll have plenty of mock drafts moving forward, and hopefully the results will help you prepare for next season.

As a reference point for this mock draft, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Brad Curnett, Podcast Listener

2. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

3. Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host

4. Robert Thomas, FFT Facebook Moderator

5. Jason Magnone, Podcast Listener

6. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer

7. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host

8. Joe Polito, CBS Sports Social Media Coordinator

9. Jake Grogins, CBS Sports HQ Production Staff

10. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer

11. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

12. Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Brad Curnett J. Chase WR CIN
2 Jamey Eisenberg B. Robinson RB ATL
3 Tommy Tran J. Gibbs RB DET
4 Robert Thomas P. Nacua WR LAR
5 Jason Magnone J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
6 Thomas Shafer C. McCaffrey RB SF
7 Adam Aizer D. Achane RB MIA
8 Joe Polito A. St. Brown WR DET
9 Jake Grogins C. Lamb WR DAL
10 Meron Berkson M. Nabers WR NYG
11 Dave Richard J. Taylor RB IND
12 Jacob Gibbs J. Cook RB BUF
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Jacob Gibbs D. London WR ATL
14 Dave Richard R. Rice WR KC
15 Meron Berkson A. Jeanty RB LV
16 Jake Grogins T. McBride TE ARI
17 Joe Polito J. Jefferson WR MIN
18 Adam Aizer O. Hampton RB LAC
19 Thomas Shafer N. Collins WR HOU
20 Jason Magnone B. Bowers TE LV
21 Robert Thomas J. Jacobs RB GB
22 Tommy Tran D. Adams WR LAR
23 Jamey Eisenberg A. Brown WR PHI
24 Brad Curnett G. Pickens WR DAL
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Brad Curnett D. Henry RB BAL
26 Jamey Eisenberg C. Brown RB CIN
27 Tommy Tran R. Dowdle RB CAR
28 Robert Thomas S. Barkley RB PHI
29 Jason Magnone T. Henderson RB NE
30 Thomas Shafer R. Harvey RB DEN
31 Adam Aizer T. Higgins WR CIN
32 Joe Polito B. Irving RB TB
33 Jake Grogins G. Wilson WR NYJ
34 Meron Berkson C. Olave WR NO
35 Dave Richard T. McMillan WR CAR
36 Jacob Gibbs C. Skattebo RB NYG
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Jacob Gibbs L. Burden III WR CHI
38 Dave Richard J. Williams WR DET
39 Meron Berkson T. Etienne RB JAC
40 Jake Grogins L. McConkey WR LAC
41 Joe Polito B. Hall RB NYJ
42 Adam Aizer C. Sutton WR DEN
43 Thomas Shafer J. Allen QB BUF
44 Jason Magnone K. Williams RB LAR
45 Robert Thomas J. Waddle WR MIA
46 Tommy Tran D. Metcalf WR PIT
47 Jamey Eisenberg M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
48 Brad Curnett J. Williams RB DAL
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Brad Curnett M. Wilson WR ARI
50 Jamey Eisenberg E. Egbuka WR TB
51 Tommy Tran G. Kittle TE SF
52 Robert Thomas D. Maye QB NE
53 Jason Magnone Q. Judkins RB CLE
54 Thomas Shafer Z. Flowers WR BAL
55 Adam Aizer J. Burrow QB CIN
56 Joe Polito D. Swift RB CHI
57 Jake Grogins B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
58 Meron Berkson C. Loveland TE CHI
59 Dave Richard H. Fannin Jr. TE CLE
60 Jacob Gibbs L. Jackson QB BAL
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Jacob Gibbs D. Smith WR PHI
62 Dave Richard K. Walker III RB SEA
63 Meron Berkson T. McLaurin WR WAS
64 Jake Grogins C. Hubbard RB CAR
65 Joe Polito T. Kraft TE GB
66 Adam Aizer R. Odunze WR CHI
67 Thomas Shafer M. Evans WR TB
68 Jason Magnone C. Watson WR GB
69 Robert Thomas J. Jennings WR SF
70 Tommy Tran S. Diggs WR NE
71 Jamey Eisenberg T. Warren TE IND
72 Brad Curnett D. Prescott QB DAL
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Brad Curnett J. Meyers WR JAC
74 Jamey Eisenberg Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
75 Tommy Tran R. Pearsall WR SF
76 Robert Thomas A. Pierce WR IND
77 Jason Magnone J. Daniels QB WAS
78 Thomas Shafer K. Pitts TE ATL
79 Adam Aizer S. LaPorta TE DET
80 Joe Polito M. Pittman WR IND
81 Jake Grogins J. Warren RB PIT
82 Meron Berkson J. Dart QB NYG
83 Dave Richard T. Hill WR MIA
84 Jacob Gibbs K. Monangai RB CHI
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Jacob Gibbs T. Hunter WR JAC
86 Dave Richard J. Croskey-Merritt RB WAS
87 Meron Berkson A. Kamara RB NO
88 Jake Grogins T. Benson RB ARI
89 Joe Polito Q. Johnston WR LAC
90 Adam Aizer W. Marks RB HOU
91 Thomas Shafer J. Addison WR MIN
92 Jason Magnone B. Corum RB LAR
93 Robert Thomas O. Gadsden II TE LAC
94 Tommy Tran T. Lawrence QB JAC
95 Jamey Eisenberg R. Stevenson RB NE
96 Brad Curnett D. Goedert TE PHI
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Brad Curnett D. Moore WR CHI
98 Jamey Eisenberg W. Robinson WR NYG
99 Tommy Tran R. Doubs WR GB
100 Robert Thomas T. Pollard RB TEN
101 Jason Magnone J. Higgins WR HOU
102 Thomas Shafer X. Worthy WR KC
103 Adam Aizer T. Franklin WR DEN
104 Joe Polito D. Samuel WR WAS
105 Jake Grogins K. Shakir WR BUF
106 Meron Berkson J. Mason RB MIN
107 Dave Richard B. Tuten RB JAC
108 Jacob Gibbs J. Conner RB ARI
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Jacob Gibbs T. Ferguson TE LAR
110 Dave Richard J. Brooks RB CAR
111 Meron Berkson M. Golden WR GB
112 Jake Grogins J. Hurts QB PHI
113 Joe Polito P. Washington WR JAC
114 Adam Aizer T. Harris WR LAC
115 Thomas Shafer P. Mahomes QB KC
116 Jason Magnone C. Godwin WR TB
117 Robert Thomas B. Aiyuk WR SF
118 Tommy Tran J. Coker WR CAR
119 Jamey Eisenberg C. Dike WR TEN
120 Brad Curnett R. Shaheed WR SEA
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Brad Curnett D. Montgomery RB DET
122 Jamey Eisenberg K. Williams WR NE
123 Tommy Tran H. Henry TE NE
124 Robert Thomas K. Gainwell RB PIT
125 Jason Magnone T. Allgeier RB ATL
126 Thomas Shafer A. Jones RB MIN
127 Adam Aizer T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
128 Joe Polito T. Spears RB TEN
129 Jake Grogins J. Dobbins RB DEN
130 Meron Berkson J. Reed WR GB
131 Dave Richard J. Blue RB DAL
132 Jacob Gibbs P. Bryant WR DEN
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Jacob Gibbs K. Vidal RB LAC
134 Dave Richard J. Herbert QB LAC
135 Meron Berkson D. Kincaid TE BUF
136 Jake Grogins C. Williams QB CHI
137 Joe Polito B. Purdy QB SF
138 Adam Aizer J. Downs WR IND
139 Thomas Shafer J. Mixon RB HOU
140 Jason Magnone A. Mitchell WR NYJ
141 Robert Thomas J. Johnson TE NO
142 Tommy Tran M. Mims WR DEN
143 Jamey Eisenberg D. Neal RB NO
144 Brad Curnett T. Horton WR SEA
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Brad Curnett I. TeSlaa WR DET
146 Jamey Eisenberg M. Stafford QB LAR
147 Tommy Tran J. Love QB GB
148 Robert Thomas B. Robinson Jr. RB SF
149 Jason Magnone K. Boutte WR NE
150 Thomas Shafer T. Dell WR HOU
151 Adam Aizer B. Strange TE JAC
152 Joe Polito B. Allen RB NYJ
153 Jake Grogins D. Schultz TE HOU
154 Meron Berkson K. Johnson RB PIT
155 Dave Richard I. Likely TE BAL
156 Jacob Gibbs C. Rodriguez Jr. RB WAS
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Jacob Gibbs G. Helm TE TEN
158 Dave Richard E. Ayomanor WR TEN
159 Meron Berkson J. Jeudy WR CLE
160 Jake Grogins K. Allen WR LAC
161 Joe Polito S. Tucker RB TB
162 Adam Aizer J. Wright RB MIA
163 Thomas Shafer T. Kelce TE KC
164 Jason Magnone E. Wilson RB GB
165 Robert Thomas T. Tucker WR LV
166 Tommy Tran T. Higbee TE LAR
167 Jamey Eisenberg J. McMillan WR TB
168 Brad Curnett B. Smith RB KC
Team by Team
Brad Curnett
Rd Pk Player
1 1 J. Chase WR CIN
2 24 G. Pickens WR DAL
3 25 D. Henry RB BAL
4 48 J. Williams RB DAL
5 49 M. Wilson WR ARI
6 72 D. Prescott QB DAL
7 73 J. Meyers WR JAC
8 96 D. Goedert TE PHI
9 97 D. Moore WR CHI
10 120 R. Shaheed WR SEA
11 121 D. Montgomery RB DET
12 144 T. Horton WR SEA
13 145 I. TeSlaa WR DET
14 168 B. Smith RB KC
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 2 B. Robinson RB ATL
2 23 A. Brown WR PHI
3 26 C. Brown RB CIN
4 47 M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
5 50 E. Egbuka WR TB
6 71 T. Warren TE IND
7 74 Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
8 95 R. Stevenson RB NE
9 98 W. Robinson WR NYG
10 119 C. Dike WR TEN
11 122 K. Williams WR NE
12 143 D. Neal RB NO
13 146 M. Stafford QB LAR
14 167 J. McMillan WR TB
Tommy Tran
Rd Pk Player
1 3 J. Gibbs RB DET
2 22 D. Adams WR LAR
3 27 R. Dowdle RB CAR
4 46 D. Metcalf WR PIT
5 51 G. Kittle TE SF
6 70 S. Diggs WR NE
7 75 R. Pearsall WR SF
8 94 T. Lawrence QB JAC
9 99 R. Doubs WR GB
10 118 J. Coker WR CAR
11 123 H. Henry TE NE
12 142 M. Mims WR DEN
13 147 J. Love QB GB
14 166 T. Higbee TE LAR
Robert Thomas
Rd Pk Player
1 4 P. Nacua WR LAR
2 21 J. Jacobs RB GB
3 28 S. Barkley RB PHI
4 45 J. Waddle WR MIA
5 52 D. Maye QB NE
6 69 J. Jennings WR SF
7 76 A. Pierce WR IND
8 93 O. Gadsden II TE LAC
9 100 T. Pollard RB TEN
10 117 B. Aiyuk WR SF
11 124 K. Gainwell RB PIT
12 141 J. Johnson TE NO
13 148 B. Robinson Jr. RB SF
14 165 T. Tucker WR LV
Jason Magnone
Rd Pk Player
1 5 J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
2 20 B. Bowers TE LV
3 29 T. Henderson RB NE
4 44 K. Williams RB LAR
5 53 Q. Judkins RB CLE
6 68 C. Watson WR GB
7 77 J. Daniels QB WAS
8 92 B. Corum RB LAR
9 101 J. Higgins WR HOU
10 116 C. Godwin WR TB
11 125 T. Allgeier RB ATL
12 140 A. Mitchell WR NYJ
13 149 K. Boutte WR NE
14 164 E. Wilson RB GB
Thomas Shafer
Rd Pk Player
1 6 C. McCaffrey RB SF
2 19 N. Collins WR HOU
3 30 R. Harvey RB DEN
4 43 J. Allen QB BUF
5 54 Z. Flowers WR BAL
6 67 M. Evans WR TB
7 78 K. Pitts TE ATL
8 91 J. Addison WR MIN
9 102 X. Worthy WR KC
10 115 P. Mahomes QB KC
11 126 A. Jones RB MIN
12 139 J. Mixon RB HOU
13 150 T. Dell WR HOU
14 163 T. Kelce TE KC
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 7 D. Achane RB MIA
2 18 O. Hampton RB LAC
3 31 T. Higgins WR CIN
4 42 C. Sutton WR DEN
5 55 J. Burrow QB CIN
6 66 R. Odunze WR CHI
7 79 S. LaPorta TE DET
8 90 W. Marks RB HOU
9 103 T. Franklin WR DEN
10 114 T. Harris WR LAC
11 127 T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
12 138 J. Downs WR IND
13 151 B. Strange TE JAC
14 162 J. Wright RB MIA
Joe Polito
Rd Pk Player
1 8 A. St. Brown WR DET
2 17 J. Jefferson WR MIN
3 32 B. Irving RB TB
4 41 B. Hall RB NYJ
5 56 D. Swift RB CHI
6 65 T. Kraft TE GB
7 80 M. Pittman WR IND
8 89 Q. Johnston WR LAC
9 104 D. Samuel WR WAS
10 113 P. Washington WR JAC
11 128 T. Spears RB TEN
12 137 B. Purdy QB SF
13 152 B. Allen RB NYJ
14 161 S. Tucker RB TB
Jake Grogins
Rd Pk Player
1 9 C. Lamb WR DAL
2 16 T. McBride TE ARI
3 33 G. Wilson WR NYJ
4 40 L. McConkey WR LAC
5 57 B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
6 64 C. Hubbard RB CAR
7 81 J. Warren RB PIT
8 88 T. Benson RB ARI
9 105 K. Shakir WR BUF
10 112 J. Hurts QB PHI
11 129 J. Dobbins RB DEN
12 136 C. Williams QB CHI
13 153 D. Schultz TE HOU
14 160 K. Allen WR LAC
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 10 M. Nabers WR NYG
2 15 A. Jeanty RB LV
3 34 C. Olave WR NO
4 39 T. Etienne RB JAC
5 58 C. Loveland TE CHI
6 63 T. McLaurin WR WAS
7 82 J. Dart QB NYG
8 87 A. Kamara RB NO
9 106 J. Mason RB MIN
10 111 M. Golden WR GB
11 130 J. Reed WR GB
12 135 D. Kincaid TE BUF
13 154 K. Johnson RB PIT
14 159 J. Jeudy WR CLE
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 11 J. Taylor RB IND
2 14 R. Rice WR KC
3 35 T. McMillan WR CAR
4 38 J. Williams WR DET
5 59 H. Fannin Jr. TE CLE
6 62 K. Walker III RB SEA
7 83 T. Hill WR MIA
8 86 J. Croskey-Merritt RB WAS
9 107 B. Tuten RB JAC
10 110 J. Brooks RB CAR
11 131 J. Blue RB DAL
12 134 J. Herbert QB LAC
13 155 I. Likely TE BAL
14 158 E. Ayomanor WR TEN
Jacob Gibbs
Rd Pk Player
1 12 J. Cook RB BUF
2 13 D. London WR ATL
3 36 C. Skattebo RB NYG
4 37 L. Burden III WR CHI
5 60 L. Jackson QB BAL
6 61 D. Smith WR PHI
7 84 K. Monangai RB CHI
8 85 T. Hunter WR JAC
9 108 J. Conner RB ARI
10 109 T. Ferguson TE LAR
11 132 P. Bryant WR DEN
12 133 K. Vidal RB LAC
13 156 C. Rodriguez Jr. RB WAS
14 157 G. Helm TE TEN