'Way Too Early' 2026 Fantasy Football mock draft recap, results: FFT's first PPR mock of the year
It's never too early to start thinking about your 2026 Fantasy drafts
I love looking at the results from the first mock draft that we do right after the season ends. It's fun to see how Fantasy managers react to what just happened from the previous 18 weeks and then trying to apply it to the upcoming season.
Obviously, a lot is going to change between now and August, including free agency and the NFL Draft. And the NFL postseason hasn't even started yet.
But we already held a 12-team, PPR mock draft -- the first of many -- featuring members of our CBS Sports Staff, as well as two of our Fantasy Football Today podcast listeners. You should study the results to see what stood out, starting in Round 1.
The debate over who should be the No. 1 overall pick will be interesting, and Ja'Marr Chase went first here. I have Chase at No. 4 overall behind Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Puka Nacua, but a case could be made for all four of those guys to be the top selection.
Christian McCaffrey, who was the No. 1 non-quarterback in PPR this past season, went at No. 6 overall. You can argue that he should be the first overall pick, but I'm concerned about his age (he turns 30 in June) and that he just had over 400 total touches for the second time in the past three years.
I wanted to see where the 2025 rookies would get drafted, and we had two running backs come off the board starting in Round 2 with Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton, which is the right range for both. TreVeyon Henderson, RJ Harvey, Tetairoa McMillan and Cam Skattebo were drafted in Round 3, and I thought that was good value for all of them.
Luther Burden III was the first pick in Round 4, which seems a little soon, but he could boost his Fantasy value with a strong NFL playoffs, as well as if D.J. Moore leaves Chicago this offseason. And Emeka Egbuka and Quinshon Judkins were drafted in Round 5, and both were excellent selections.
We also had two of the rookie tight ends drafted in Round 5 with Colston Loveland and Harold Fannin Jr. Tyler Warren fell to the end of Round 6, and these three tight ends all have top-five upside heading into 2026 after the way they performed this past season.
I drafted Warren, along with Egbuka, and I'm excited about both for next season. Warren scored at least 11.2 PPR points in eight of his first 12 games before Daniel Jones (Achilles) was injured, and Egbuka averaged 20.5 PPR points in his first five games of the season before tailing off at 8.3 PPR points per game over his final 11 outings. Hopefully, both players will be productive for the full year in 2026.
I started my team from the No. 2 overall spot with more proven options in Robinson, A.J. Brown and Chase Brown, and I love these running backs. A.J. Brown should remain a top-12 Fantasy receiver in 2026, and he's worth drafting in Round 2 as of now.
Marvin Harrison Jr. was my selection in Round 4, and I'm hopeful the new coach and potential new quarterback -- Jacoby Brissett could return as the starter -- feature Harrison in his third year in the NFL. Harrison played three games with Brissett where he had at least seven targets, and Harrison averaged 16.6 PPR points over that span.
One of my favorite picks in this draft was Zach Charbonnet in Round 7. He could be the starting running back for Seattle in 2026 since Kenneth Walker III is a potential free agent this offseason, and Charbonnet's value could skyrocket if he opens next season as the starter for the Seahawks.
Quarterbacks will always fall in our drafts, but I was fortunate to get Matthew Stafford in Round 13. He was the No. 14 quarterback selected in this draft, but he finished 2025 as the No. 2 Fantasy quarterback -- and he might be the NFL MVP. Even though Stafford will be 38 next season, I still like him as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues.
My bench features Rhamondre Stevenson and Devin Neal at running back, and Wan'Dale Robinson, Chimere Dike, Kyle Williams and Jalen McMillan at receiver. Stevenson should still have a prominent role in New England in tandem with Henderson next season, and Neal could be the starting running back for the Saints if Alvin Kamara doesn't return to New Orleans.
Robinson is a free agent, but he should be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver no matter where he plays, especially if he returns to the Giants. And Dike, Williams and McMillan could have quality roles in 2026.
I like this team a lot, and I would love to draft a roster like this for 2026. We'll have plenty of mock drafts moving forward, and hopefully the results will help you prepare for next season.
As a reference point for this mock draft, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Brad Curnett, Podcast Listener
2. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
3. Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host
4. Robert Thomas, FFT Facebook Moderator
5. Jason Magnone, Podcast Listener
6. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer
7. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
8. Joe Polito, CBS Sports Social Media Coordinator
9. Jake Grogins, CBS Sports HQ Production Staff
10. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
11. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
12. Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Brad Curnett
|J. Chase WR CIN
|2
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Robinson RB ATL
|3
|Tommy Tran
|J. Gibbs RB DET
|4
|Robert Thomas
|P. Nacua WR LAR
|5
|Jason Magnone
|J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|6
|Thomas Shafer
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|7
|Adam Aizer
|D. Achane RB MIA
|8
|Joe Polito
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|9
|Jake Grogins
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|10
|Meron Berkson
|M. Nabers WR NYG
|11
|Dave Richard
|J. Taylor RB IND
|12
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Cook RB BUF
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Jacob Gibbs
|D. London WR ATL
|14
|Dave Richard
|R. Rice WR KC
|15
|Meron Berkson
|A. Jeanty RB LV
|16
|Jake Grogins
|T. McBride TE ARI
|17
|Joe Polito
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|18
|Adam Aizer
|O. Hampton RB LAC
|19
|Thomas Shafer
|N. Collins WR HOU
|20
|Jason Magnone
|B. Bowers TE LV
|21
|Robert Thomas
|J. Jacobs RB GB
|22
|Tommy Tran
|D. Adams WR LAR
|23
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Brown WR PHI
|24
|Brad Curnett
|G. Pickens WR DAL
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Brad Curnett
|D. Henry RB BAL
|26
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Brown RB CIN
|27
|Tommy Tran
|R. Dowdle RB CAR
|28
|Robert Thomas
|S. Barkley RB PHI
|29
|Jason Magnone
|T. Henderson RB NE
|30
|Thomas Shafer
|R. Harvey RB DEN
|31
|Adam Aizer
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|32
|Joe Polito
|B. Irving RB TB
|33
|Jake Grogins
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|34
|Meron Berkson
|C. Olave WR NO
|35
|Dave Richard
|T. McMillan WR CAR
|36
|Jacob Gibbs
|C. Skattebo RB NYG
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Jacob Gibbs
|L. Burden III WR CHI
|38
|Dave Richard
|J. Williams WR DET
|39
|Meron Berkson
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|40
|Jake Grogins
|L. McConkey WR LAC
|41
|Joe Polito
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|42
|Adam Aizer
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|43
|Thomas Shafer
|J. Allen QB BUF
|44
|Jason Magnone
|K. Williams RB LAR
|45
|Robert Thomas
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|46
|Tommy Tran
|D. Metcalf WR PIT
|47
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
|48
|Brad Curnett
|J. Williams RB DAL
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Brad Curnett
|M. Wilson WR ARI
|50
|Jamey Eisenberg
|E. Egbuka WR TB
|51
|Tommy Tran
|G. Kittle TE SF
|52
|Robert Thomas
|D. Maye QB NE
|53
|Jason Magnone
|Q. Judkins RB CLE
|54
|Thomas Shafer
|Z. Flowers WR BAL
|55
|Adam Aizer
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|56
|Joe Polito
|D. Swift RB CHI
|57
|Jake Grogins
|B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
|58
|Meron Berkson
|C. Loveland TE CHI
|59
|Dave Richard
|H. Fannin Jr. TE CLE
|60
|Jacob Gibbs
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Jacob Gibbs
|D. Smith WR PHI
|62
|Dave Richard
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|63
|Meron Berkson
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|64
|Jake Grogins
|C. Hubbard RB CAR
|65
|Joe Polito
|T. Kraft TE GB
|66
|Adam Aizer
|R. Odunze WR CHI
|67
|Thomas Shafer
|M. Evans WR TB
|68
|Jason Magnone
|C. Watson WR GB
|69
|Robert Thomas
|J. Jennings WR SF
|70
|Tommy Tran
|S. Diggs WR NE
|71
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Warren TE IND
|72
|Brad Curnett
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Brad Curnett
|J. Meyers WR JAC
|74
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|75
|Tommy Tran
|R. Pearsall WR SF
|76
|Robert Thomas
|A. Pierce WR IND
|77
|Jason Magnone
|J. Daniels QB WAS
|78
|Thomas Shafer
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|79
|Adam Aizer
|S. LaPorta TE DET
|80
|Joe Polito
|M. Pittman WR IND
|81
|Jake Grogins
|J. Warren RB PIT
|82
|Meron Berkson
|J. Dart QB NYG
|83
|Dave Richard
|T. Hill WR MIA
|84
|Jacob Gibbs
|K. Monangai RB CHI
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Jacob Gibbs
|T. Hunter WR JAC
|86
|Dave Richard
|J. Croskey-Merritt RB WAS
|87
|Meron Berkson
|A. Kamara RB NO
|88
|Jake Grogins
|T. Benson RB ARI
|89
|Joe Polito
|Q. Johnston WR LAC
|90
|Adam Aizer
|W. Marks RB HOU
|91
|Thomas Shafer
|J. Addison WR MIN
|92
|Jason Magnone
|B. Corum RB LAR
|93
|Robert Thomas
|O. Gadsden II TE LAC
|94
|Tommy Tran
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|95
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|96
|Brad Curnett
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Brad Curnett
|D. Moore WR CHI
|98
|Jamey Eisenberg
|W. Robinson WR NYG
|99
|Tommy Tran
|R. Doubs WR GB
|100
|Robert Thomas
|T. Pollard RB TEN
|101
|Jason Magnone
|J. Higgins WR HOU
|102
|Thomas Shafer
|X. Worthy WR KC
|103
|Adam Aizer
|T. Franklin WR DEN
|104
|Joe Polito
|D. Samuel WR WAS
|105
|Jake Grogins
|K. Shakir WR BUF
|106
|Meron Berkson
|J. Mason RB MIN
|107
|Dave Richard
|B. Tuten RB JAC
|108
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Conner RB ARI
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Jacob Gibbs
|T. Ferguson TE LAR
|110
|Dave Richard
|J. Brooks RB CAR
|111
|Meron Berkson
|M. Golden WR GB
|112
|Jake Grogins
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|113
|Joe Polito
|P. Washington WR JAC
|114
|Adam Aizer
|T. Harris WR LAC
|115
|Thomas Shafer
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|116
|Jason Magnone
|C. Godwin WR TB
|117
|Robert Thomas
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|118
|Tommy Tran
|J. Coker WR CAR
|119
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Dike WR TEN
|120
|Brad Curnett
|R. Shaheed WR SEA
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Brad Curnett
|D. Montgomery RB DET
|122
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Williams WR NE
|123
|Tommy Tran
|H. Henry TE NE
|124
|Robert Thomas
|K. Gainwell RB PIT
|125
|Jason Magnone
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|126
|Thomas Shafer
|A. Jones RB MIN
|127
|Adam Aizer
|T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
|128
|Joe Polito
|T. Spears RB TEN
|129
|Jake Grogins
|J. Dobbins RB DEN
|130
|Meron Berkson
|J. Reed WR GB
|131
|Dave Richard
|J. Blue RB DAL
|132
|Jacob Gibbs
|P. Bryant WR DEN
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Jacob Gibbs
|K. Vidal RB LAC
|134
|Dave Richard
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|135
|Meron Berkson
|D. Kincaid TE BUF
|136
|Jake Grogins
|C. Williams QB CHI
|137
|Joe Polito
|B. Purdy QB SF
|138
|Adam Aizer
|J. Downs WR IND
|139
|Thomas Shafer
|J. Mixon RB HOU
|140
|Jason Magnone
|A. Mitchell WR NYJ
|141
|Robert Thomas
|J. Johnson TE NO
|142
|Tommy Tran
|M. Mims WR DEN
|143
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Neal RB NO
|144
|Brad Curnett
|T. Horton WR SEA
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Brad Curnett
|I. TeSlaa WR DET
|146
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Stafford QB LAR
|147
|Tommy Tran
|J. Love QB GB
|148
|Robert Thomas
|B. Robinson Jr. RB SF
|149
|Jason Magnone
|K. Boutte WR NE
|150
|Thomas Shafer
|T. Dell WR HOU
|151
|Adam Aizer
|B. Strange TE JAC
|152
|Joe Polito
|B. Allen RB NYJ
|153
|Jake Grogins
|D. Schultz TE HOU
|154
|Meron Berkson
|K. Johnson RB PIT
|155
|Dave Richard
|I. Likely TE BAL
|156
|Jacob Gibbs
|C. Rodriguez Jr. RB WAS
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Jacob Gibbs
|G. Helm TE TEN
|158
|Dave Richard
|E. Ayomanor WR TEN
|159
|Meron Berkson
|J. Jeudy WR CLE
|160
|Jake Grogins
|K. Allen WR LAC
|161
|Joe Polito
|S. Tucker RB TB
|162
|Adam Aizer
|J. Wright RB MIA
|163
|Thomas Shafer
|T. Kelce TE KC
|164
|Jason Magnone
|E. Wilson RB GB
|165
|Robert Thomas
|T. Tucker WR LV
|166
|Tommy Tran
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|167
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. McMillan WR TB
|168
|Brad Curnett
|B. Smith RB KC
|Brad Curnett
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|J. Chase WR CIN
|2
|24
|G. Pickens WR DAL
|3
|25
|D. Henry RB BAL
|4
|48
|J. Williams RB DAL
|5
|49
|M. Wilson WR ARI
|6
|72
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|7
|73
|J. Meyers WR JAC
|8
|96
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|9
|97
|D. Moore WR CHI
|10
|120
|R. Shaheed WR SEA
|11
|121
|D. Montgomery RB DET
|12
|144
|T. Horton WR SEA
|13
|145
|I. TeSlaa WR DET
|14
|168
|B. Smith RB KC
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|B. Robinson RB ATL
|2
|23
|A. Brown WR PHI
|3
|26
|C. Brown RB CIN
|4
|47
|M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
|5
|50
|E. Egbuka WR TB
|6
|71
|T. Warren TE IND
|7
|74
|Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|8
|95
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|9
|98
|W. Robinson WR NYG
|10
|119
|C. Dike WR TEN
|11
|122
|K. Williams WR NE
|12
|143
|D. Neal RB NO
|13
|146
|M. Stafford QB LAR
|14
|167
|J. McMillan WR TB
|Tommy Tran
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|J. Gibbs RB DET
|2
|22
|D. Adams WR LAR
|3
|27
|R. Dowdle RB CAR
|4
|46
|D. Metcalf WR PIT
|5
|51
|G. Kittle TE SF
|6
|70
|S. Diggs WR NE
|7
|75
|R. Pearsall WR SF
|8
|94
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|9
|99
|R. Doubs WR GB
|10
|118
|J. Coker WR CAR
|11
|123
|H. Henry TE NE
|12
|142
|M. Mims WR DEN
|13
|147
|J. Love QB GB
|14
|166
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|Robert Thomas
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|P. Nacua WR LAR
|2
|21
|J. Jacobs RB GB
|3
|28
|S. Barkley RB PHI
|4
|45
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|5
|52
|D. Maye QB NE
|6
|69
|J. Jennings WR SF
|7
|76
|A. Pierce WR IND
|8
|93
|O. Gadsden II TE LAC
|9
|100
|T. Pollard RB TEN
|10
|117
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|11
|124
|K. Gainwell RB PIT
|12
|141
|J. Johnson TE NO
|13
|148
|B. Robinson Jr. RB SF
|14
|165
|T. Tucker WR LV
|Jason Magnone
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|2
|20
|B. Bowers TE LV
|3
|29
|T. Henderson RB NE
|4
|44
|K. Williams RB LAR
|5
|53
|Q. Judkins RB CLE
|6
|68
|C. Watson WR GB
|7
|77
|J. Daniels QB WAS
|8
|92
|B. Corum RB LAR
|9
|101
|J. Higgins WR HOU
|10
|116
|C. Godwin WR TB
|11
|125
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|12
|140
|A. Mitchell WR NYJ
|13
|149
|K. Boutte WR NE
|14
|164
|E. Wilson RB GB
|Thomas Shafer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|2
|19
|N. Collins WR HOU
|3
|30
|R. Harvey RB DEN
|4
|43
|J. Allen QB BUF
|5
|54
|Z. Flowers WR BAL
|6
|67
|M. Evans WR TB
|7
|78
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|8
|91
|J. Addison WR MIN
|9
|102
|X. Worthy WR KC
|10
|115
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|11
|126
|A. Jones RB MIN
|12
|139
|J. Mixon RB HOU
|13
|150
|T. Dell WR HOU
|14
|163
|T. Kelce TE KC
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|D. Achane RB MIA
|2
|18
|O. Hampton RB LAC
|3
|31
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|4
|42
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|5
|55
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|6
|66
|R. Odunze WR CHI
|7
|79
|S. LaPorta TE DET
|8
|90
|W. Marks RB HOU
|9
|103
|T. Franklin WR DEN
|10
|114
|T. Harris WR LAC
|11
|127
|T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
|12
|138
|J. Downs WR IND
|13
|151
|B. Strange TE JAC
|14
|162
|J. Wright RB MIA
|Joe Polito
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|2
|17
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|3
|32
|B. Irving RB TB
|4
|41
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|5
|56
|D. Swift RB CHI
|6
|65
|T. Kraft TE GB
|7
|80
|M. Pittman WR IND
|8
|89
|Q. Johnston WR LAC
|9
|104
|D. Samuel WR WAS
|10
|113
|P. Washington WR JAC
|11
|128
|T. Spears RB TEN
|12
|137
|B. Purdy QB SF
|13
|152
|B. Allen RB NYJ
|14
|161
|S. Tucker RB TB
|Jake Grogins
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|2
|16
|T. McBride TE ARI
|3
|33
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|4
|40
|L. McConkey WR LAC
|5
|57
|B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
|6
|64
|C. Hubbard RB CAR
|7
|81
|J. Warren RB PIT
|8
|88
|T. Benson RB ARI
|9
|105
|K. Shakir WR BUF
|10
|112
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|11
|129
|J. Dobbins RB DEN
|12
|136
|C. Williams QB CHI
|13
|153
|D. Schultz TE HOU
|14
|160
|K. Allen WR LAC
|Meron Berkson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|M. Nabers WR NYG
|2
|15
|A. Jeanty RB LV
|3
|34
|C. Olave WR NO
|4
|39
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|5
|58
|C. Loveland TE CHI
|6
|63
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|7
|82
|J. Dart QB NYG
|8
|87
|A. Kamara RB NO
|9
|106
|J. Mason RB MIN
|10
|111
|M. Golden WR GB
|11
|130
|J. Reed WR GB
|12
|135
|D. Kincaid TE BUF
|13
|154
|K. Johnson RB PIT
|14
|159
|J. Jeudy WR CLE
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|J. Taylor RB IND
|2
|14
|R. Rice WR KC
|3
|35
|T. McMillan WR CAR
|4
|38
|J. Williams WR DET
|5
|59
|H. Fannin Jr. TE CLE
|6
|62
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|7
|83
|T. Hill WR MIA
|8
|86
|J. Croskey-Merritt RB WAS
|9
|107
|B. Tuten RB JAC
|10
|110
|J. Brooks RB CAR
|11
|131
|J. Blue RB DAL
|12
|134
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|13
|155
|I. Likely TE BAL
|14
|158
|E. Ayomanor WR TEN
|Jacob Gibbs
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|J. Cook RB BUF
|2
|13
|D. London WR ATL
|3
|36
|C. Skattebo RB NYG
|4
|37
|L. Burden III WR CHI
|5
|60
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|6
|61
|D. Smith WR PHI
|7
|84
|K. Monangai RB CHI
|8
|85
|T. Hunter WR JAC
|9
|108
|J. Conner RB ARI
|10
|109
|T. Ferguson TE LAR
|11
|132
|P. Bryant WR DEN
|12
|133
|K. Vidal RB LAC
|13
|156
|C. Rodriguez Jr. RB WAS
|14
|157
|G. Helm TE TEN