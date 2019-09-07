Week 1 DFS: Tournament strategies and player picks

Week 1 DFS is always its own animal. Salaries are released very far in advance, which is unquestionably entertaining, but it also creates a ton of mispriced players by the time the games actually come around.

Of course, we also don't know much at this point. There are plenty of things we believe, but we haven't actually seen these teams suit up in games that count. Thursday Night Football reminded us of that — ask anyone who rostered David Montgomery.

So the main themes of Week 1 DFS are:

You can play anyone you want! We don't know who to play!

It's kind of a mess.

Each week this season, I'll go through some tournament strategies for that week's slate, then give out some picks I like at each position. Let's start this week's article by discussing some strategies to consider to differentiate tournament lineups in Week 1.

Week 1 strategy session

When playing DFS tournaments, we're always looking for ways to gain leverage on the field. Typically that means thinking long and hard about the most popular plays in a given week. It's not as simple as just fading popular plays — if those players do go off, they are virtual locks to be in the winning lineup, because so many lineup variations in the contest will feature those players.

Whether you're making one lineup or 150, you have to be willing to take stands. Where are the smart fades? And if you do like a chalky play, are you willing to be overweight on them?

The highest-owned players are high-owned for a reason: They are good plays! But you can still take a stand by playing them in more of your lineups than their ownership comes out to. Players typically won't approach 50% ownership, especially in Week 1, so there's always room to be over the field. And if you like a popular play, it makes a lot of sense to make a stand by doing that. Just make sure to differentiate elsewhere.

Last year's Week 1 Millionaire Maker winning lineup on DraftKings was a great example of this. The value of stacking is well known, and this lineup featured five players from the Buccaneers' 48-40 upset win over the Saints. When a game shoots out with that much scoring, it's obviously nice to be heavily invested in it.

But apart from a Ryan Fitzpatrick (1.3% ownership), Mike Evans (2.8%), DeSean Jackson (0.9%) double-stack, this lineup was incredibly chalky. Every other player was in at least 12.5% of lineups and five of the other six carried ownership rates over 18%, including Alvin Kamara (33.5%) and Michael Thomas (19.1%) on the other side of that game. Kamara and the other running back in this lineup, James Conner, carried the two highest ownership percentages on the slate, per RotoGrinders. The other four players were the most-owned defense, the fourth and sixth most-owned wide receivers, and the third most-owned tight end.

This is just one example, and this year's Week 1 slate may not play out this way — in particular, we likely won't see a game with 88 total points scored. But it's a reminder of an important point that you don't have to differentiate across your entire roster. Here are some additional tips to consider this week.

The Evans play in the above lineup is most interesting, in particular because he is a great player who came in at 2.8% ownership. Ownership this week will cluster around the top values like Dalvin Cook, Chris Carson and Curtis Samuel, which creates an opportunity to get other top talents at lower ownership simply because they aren't exactly values. In a week where salaries are light, it doesn't hurt to have exposure to players with identifiable ceilings that are underowned just because they are fairly priced.

If you're going to fade a high-owned player, consider who would benefit from that player underperforming. If Cook has a bad Week 1, it probably means he didn't catch as many passes as many expect against Atlanta, which in turn likely means one or more of Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen or perhaps even Kyle Rudolph has a big game. Or, it could mean the Vikings struggle as an offense overall, which would be a plus situation for the opposing lead back, Devonta Freeman. Inserting one of those players into a lineup where you are fading a high-owned Cook means doubling down on a low-probability bet you're already making. Since you're sitting Cook, a good play, you're predicting something outside the conventional wisdom to happen. Take it a step further and identify what that is.

If you like a relatively chalky lineup and are looking for a good spot to differentiate, consider tight end. In a week where salary isn't tight, paying up for the top names at the position with the clearest tiers will be a popular move. You don't necessarily need to find a low-priced tight end that can match the highest-scorer among the top six at the position, because paying down will allow you to afford another higher-priced option at another position. If someone like Delanie Walker or Greg Olsen does have a big game, you're in great shape.

Week 1 DFS Picks TOp players

Quarterbacks Projections powered by Sportsline Jameis Winston QB TB Tampa Bay • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Salary Breakdown DK salary $6600 FD salary $7500 2018 Stats PAYDS 2992 RUYDS 281 TD 20 INT 14 FPTS/G 21.2 Winston will be a popular play, but for good reason. A home favorite in a projected close game with a high over/under of 51, Winston should get plenty of opportunity to sling the ball around. He also has three clear stack options in Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and O.J. Howard. If you want to get a little more contrarian, you can go to Jimmy Garoppolo, who has essentially the same game situation but will come in at far lower ownership. Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Salary Breakdown DK Salary $5900 FD Salary $7500 2018 Stats PAYDS 3885 RUYDS 305 TD 28 INT 8 FPTS/G 20.6 Dak comes in with a price tag $100 off of Lamar Jackson's at the two major sites. Jackson's a good play, but he'll be popular, which presents a leverage opportunity. Dak has plenty of rushing ability that gives him similar upside to Jackson in any given week, but whereas Jackson's on the road, Dak's at home in a game with an over/under more than a touchdown higher than the Baltimore-Miami tilt. I love the idea of a low-owned stack with Michael Gallup in a game where Ezekiel Elliott may not play full snaps. Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Salary Breakdown DK Salary $5600 FD Salary $7300 2018 Stats (at Oklahoma) PAYDS 4361 RUYDS 1001 TD 54 INT 7 It's probably not great process to play a rookie making his first career start who is unlikely to go low-owned and didn't exactly have a great preseason. But obviously, I buy in. I'm a Kyler believer, and think his dual-threat ability presents a massive potential ceiling. We have no idea how this offense will look other than we didn't see much in the preseason. Here's to hoping when the training wheels come off, it can fly.

Running Backs Projections powered by Sportsline David Johnson RB ARI Arizona • #31

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Salary Breakdown DK Salary $7700 FD Salary $8100 2018 Stats RUYDS 940 REC 50 REYDS 446 TD 10 FPTS/G 15.4 This certainly isn't a cash game play, as there are much safer options at the position. But you can basically copy/paste my blurb on Kyler Murray and realize I'm high on Johnson. While I'm a bit concerned about Johnson's usage in the passing game if Kyler scrambles a decent amount, my hope and expectation is a more spread offense will split him out fairly frequently, allowing him to build out a solid receiving line. The Lions project to have a solid rush defense, but forget 2018 — Johnson's weekly upside is still sky high. Dalvin Cook RB MIN Minnesota • #33

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Salary Breakdown DK Salary $6000 FD Salary $7400 2018 Stats RUYDS 615 REC 40 REYDS 305 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.7 Dalvin Cook is just mispriced on DraftKings at $6000, and he's a hard guy to fade even though he'll likely be the highest-owned player on the slate. The Falcons have led the NFL in receptions allowed to running backs for four straight seasons, and Cook has been a solid pass-catcher in his young career. He also displayed his rushing upside with an 85-yard touchdown run in the preseason. As a four-point home favorite, Cook should be in for a big workload Sunday. Austin Ekeler RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Salary Breakdown DK Salary $5500 FD Salary $6400 2018 Stats RUYDS 554 REC 39 REYDS 404 TD 6 FPTS/G 12 Given how much value there is across the slate, the discount we're getting on Ekeler is sure to go a bit overlooked. But with Melvin Gordon out, Ekeler should be in line for plenty of work Sunday. Yes, Justin Jackson will also be involved. But the Chargers are big home favorites over the Colts, so there should be plenty of running back work to go around.

Wide Receivers Projections powered by Sportsline Kenny Golladay WR DET Detroit • #19

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Salary Breakdown DK Salary $6300 FD Salary $6900 2018 Stats REC 70 TAR 120 REYDS 1063 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.7 Golladay is a perfect example of the type of option that would make a lot of sense this week if there wasn't so much value, but will go overlooked because he's fairly priced. The biggest knock on Golladay is not whether he can play, it's the offense. But there's plenty of available opportunity, and it's a great spot with the Lions facing the projected up-tempo Cardinals — without Patrick Peterson. Week 1 is a great time to be on Golladay, and it's just gravy that he's easy to overlook. D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Salary Breakdown DK Salary $5500 FD Salary $6200 2018 Stats REC 55 TAR 82 REYDS 788 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.8 I've given you every reason to be on Moore in seasonal all offseason. Now we're entering Week 1 and Christian McCaffrey will be a popular high-priced running back while Curtis Samuel looks like a massively discounted starting wide receiver. Moore is himself plenty affordable, and he'll go underowned as great leverage on two of the most popular plays on the slate. I'm practically giddy about playing him. Tyler Lockett WR SEA Seattle • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Salary Breakdown DK Salary $6000 FD Salary $6800 2018 Stats REC 57 TAR 71 REYDS 965 TD 10 FPTS/G 13.8 Seattle will likely control their home matchup with the Bengals by the second half, but that still gives Lockett plenty of time to rack up targets. Even if Russell Wilson only throws 25 times, Lockett might see 8-10 looks. The Seattle pass-catching corps is just that thin. His big-play ability adds to his upside, while his price is very reasonable.