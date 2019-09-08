Week 1 Fantasy Football DFS: Top values, contrarian lineups on FanDuel and DraftKings

Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 1.

Every week in this space I'll give you my top values at each position, favorite players projected to be rostered in fewer then 5% of tournament lineups, and contrarian lineups for both FanDuel and DraftKings. 

Some weeks it's more difficult than others.

There are two things that can make a slate more difficult to digest: Too few good plays or too many. In Week 1 of a season it's almost always the latter because of how early pricing is released and how much changes in perceived value. That makes the good plays obvious and the chalk a little harder to fade. 

This all just serves as a reminder that you don't need a lineup full of contrarian plays. You don't have to try to be smarter than everyone at every position. Just hit on two or three and you'll be well on your way to a profitable weekend. 

*All ownership projections courtesy of UFCollective

Top Week 1 Plays
headshot-image
Lamar Jackson QB
BAL Baltimore • #8
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Week 1 Price
FanDuel
$7,400
DraftKings
$6,000
You may have heard enough about Jackson on this site this week. He's Jamey Eisenberg's Start of the Week and he's going to be my most-rostered quarterback in DFS. Greg Roman has designed an offense specifically with Jackson in mind and Roman's offenses have finished in the top third of the league in scoring in five of his six seasons has a coordinator. They should get off to a fast start against one of the worst defenses in the league.
headshot-image
Austin Ekeler RB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Week 1 Prices
FanDuel
$6,400
DraftKings
$5,500
This is a case of the pricing coming out before we were certain Melvin Gordon wasn't showing up. Ekeler doesn't have a great matchup against an above average Colts defense but I do expect 15 to 18 touches, and he's just too cheap for that type of volume. The one place this defense struggled last year was against pass-catching running backs. Only the Falcons allowed backs to catch more balls.
headshot-image
Dede Westbrook WR
JAC Jacksonville • #12
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Week 1 Prices
FanDuel
$5,900
DraftKings
$4,800
It's a perfect storm for Westbrook this week. First, the preseason usage suggests high volume. Second, it's one of the few weeks where the opposing offense will put up enough points to keep Jacksonville throwing. Finally. his matchup against the Chiefs is outstanding.
headshot-image
Travis Kelce TE
KC Kansas City • #87
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Week 1 Prices
FanDuel
$7,800
DraftKings
$7,100
I don't believe I'm getting cute at tight end this week. No, the Jaguars aren't a good matchup for Kelce but with Jalen Ramsey on Tyreek Hill and A.J. Bouye on Sammy Watkins I anticipate Kelce being Patrick Mahomes' favorite weapon in Week 1.
Top Contrarian Plays
headshot-image
Dak Prescott QB
DAL Dallas • #4
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Projected Ownership
FanDuel
1.4%
DraftKings
1.4%
When Prescott has had Ezekiel Elliott and a true No. 1 receiver we've been able to count on him as a top-10 quarterback. In Week 1 he has both, he's not priced in the top-10, and no one wants to play him. I gladly will. It's a great matchup against the Giants and I don't expect a full load for Ezekiel Elliott. Want to get really sneaky? Stack him with Michael Gallup.
headshot-image
Tevin Coleman RB
SF San Francisco • #26
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Projected Ownership
FanDuel
4.07%
DraftKings
4.41%
Both Coleman and Matt Breida are excellent options as low-owned running backs. The 49ers will be in a shootout with Tampa Bay and I wouldn't be surprised if both backs scored. Breida will likely be a little bit more popular to his lower price tag.
headshot-image
Sterling Shepard WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #87
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Projected Ownership
FanDuel
3.1%
DraftKings
3.3%
The Giants will be playing from behind against the Cowboys and really only have three options in the passing game. Saquon Barkley and Evan Engram are both among the five most popular options at their position while Shepard's ownership lies below five percent. I expect the targets to be pretty equal between the three of them.
headshot-image
Vernon Davis TE
WAS Washington • #85
Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs.
Projected Ownership
FanDuel
$4,000
DraftKings
$2,700
Over the past two seasons Davis has seen at least four targets 11 times. Nine of those times he's scored at least 9.5 Fantasy points in PPR. Three times he's topped 14.5. At a dirt cheap price with low ownership Davis provides you with upside and allows you to pay up other studs.

FanDuel Contrarian Lineup

QB Dak Precott $7,500
RB Nick Chubb $7,400
RB Christian McCaffrey $8,900
WR Amari Cooper $7,500
WR Sterling Shepard $6,000
WR Dede Westbrook $5,900
TE Vernon Davis $4,000
FLEX Julio Jones $8,500
DST Cleveland Browns $4,300

DraftKings Contrarian Lineup

QB Dak Precott $5,900
RB Christian McCaffrey $8,800
RB Nick Chubb $6,400
WR Tyreek Hill $7,600
WR Sterling Shepard $5,000
WR Dede Westbrook $4,800
TE Vernon Davis $2,700
FLEX Chris Carson $5,700
DST Seattle Seahawks $3,100

