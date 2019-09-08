Week 1 Fantasy Football DFS: Top values, contrarian lineups on FanDuel and DraftKings

Every week in this space I'll give you my top values at each position, favorite players projected to be rostered in fewer then 5% of tournament lineups, and contrarian lineups for both FanDuel and DraftKings.

Some weeks it's more difficult than others.

There are two things that can make a slate more difficult to digest: Too few good plays or too many. In Week 1 of a season it's almost always the latter because of how early pricing is released and how much changes in perceived value. That makes the good plays obvious and the chalk a little harder to fade.

This all just serves as a reminder that you don't need a lineup full of contrarian plays. You don't have to try to be smarter than everyone at every position. Just hit on two or three and you'll be well on your way to a profitable weekend.

*All ownership projections courtesy of UFCollective.

Week 1 Preview DFS Picks

Top Week 1 Plays Lamar Jackson QB BAL Baltimore • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 1 Price FanDuel $7,400 DraftKings $6,000 You may have heard enough about Jackson on this site this week. He's Jamey Eisenberg's Start of the Week and he's going to be my most-rostered quarterback in DFS. Greg Roman has designed an offense specifically with Jackson in mind and Roman's offenses have finished in the top third of the league in scoring in five of his six seasons has a coordinator. They should get off to a fast start against one of the worst defenses in the league. Austin Ekeler RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 1 Prices FanDuel $6,400 DraftKings $5,500 This is a case of the pricing coming out before we were certain Melvin Gordon wasn't showing up. Ekeler doesn't have a great matchup against an above average Colts defense but I do expect 15 to 18 touches, and he's just too cheap for that type of volume. The one place this defense struggled last year was against pass-catching running backs. Only the Falcons allowed backs to catch more balls. Dede Westbrook WR JAC Jacksonville • #12

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 1 Prices FanDuel $5,900 DraftKings $4,800 It's a perfect storm for Westbrook this week. First, the preseason usage suggests high volume. Second, it's one of the few weeks where the opposing offense will put up enough points to keep Jacksonville throwing. Finally. his matchup against the Chiefs is outstanding. Travis Kelce TE KC Kansas City • #87

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Week 1 Prices FanDuel $7,800 DraftKings $7,100 I don't believe I'm getting cute at tight end this week. No, the Jaguars aren't a good matchup for Kelce but with Jalen Ramsey on Tyreek Hill and A.J. Bouye on Sammy Watkins I anticipate Kelce being Patrick Mahomes' favorite weapon in Week 1.

Top Contrarian Plays Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Projected Ownership FanDuel 1.4% DraftKings 1.4% When Prescott has had Ezekiel Elliott and a true No. 1 receiver we've been able to count on him as a top-10 quarterback. In Week 1 he has both, he's not priced in the top-10, and no one wants to play him. I gladly will. It's a great matchup against the Giants and I don't expect a full load for Ezekiel Elliott. Want to get really sneaky? Stack him with Michael Gallup. Tevin Coleman RB SF San Francisco • #26

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Projected Ownership FanDuel 4.07% DraftKings 4.41% Both Coleman and Matt Breida are excellent options as low-owned running backs. The 49ers will be in a shootout with Tampa Bay and I wouldn't be surprised if both backs scored. Breida will likely be a little bit more popular to his lower price tag. Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Projected Ownership FanDuel 3.1% DraftKings 3.3% The Giants will be playing from behind against the Cowboys and really only have three options in the passing game. Saquon Barkley and Evan Engram are both among the five most popular options at their position while Shepard's ownership lies below five percent. I expect the targets to be pretty equal between the three of them. Vernon Davis TE WAS Washington • #85

Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs. Projected Ownership FanDuel $4,000 DraftKings $2,700 Over the past two seasons Davis has seen at least four targets 11 times. Nine of those times he's scored at least 9.5 Fantasy points in PPR. Three times he's topped 14.5. At a dirt cheap price with low ownership Davis provides you with upside and allows you to pay up other studs.

FanDuel Contrarian Lineup

QB Dak Precott $7,500

RB Nick Chubb $7,400

RB Christian McCaffrey $8,900

WR Amari Cooper $7,500

WR Sterling Shepard $6,000

WR Dede Westbrook $5,900

TE Vernon Davis $4,000

FLEX Julio Jones $8,500

DST Cleveland Browns $4,300

DraftKings Contrarian Lineup

QB Dak Precott $5,900

RB Christian McCaffrey $8,800

RB Nick Chubb $6,400

WR Tyreek Hill $7,600

WR Sterling Shepard $5,000

WR Dede Westbrook $4,800

TE Vernon Davis $2,700

FLEX Chris Carson $5,700

DST Seattle Seahawks $3,100