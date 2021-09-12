Welcome to Week 1 of the Fantasy Football season. If you want to get off to a good start this season, these rankings are here to help you out.

Head here to see updated rankings from Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings, and make sure you tune into Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ at noon ET every day this week as they discuss and debate their rankings all the way through Sunday's games -- we'll also be live on HQ Sunday morning from 11 a.m. to kickoff to help you set your lineups.

And the FFT team has a whole lot more than that going on now that the season is starting, too. be live on the FFT YouTube channel with Adam Aizer to take your start/sit questions Sunday at 11:30 through kickoff. That's all at YouTube.com/FantasyFootballToday, so make sure to head there and subscribe to get notified every time we go live.

Week 1 Rankings



The Fantasy Football Today newsletter will be the first place you can find my rankings every week this season, and I'll be including them every Tuesday morning to kick off the new Fantasy week moving forward. Along with my rankings -- which will be updated throughout the week, obviously, so make sure you check back in before locking in your lineups! -- I'll include notes on some of the most interesting players with each update, beginning with today's initial in-season rankings. My goal is to have commented on the majority of the players that matter each week. This newsletter will work in conjunction with my game previews which will be published every Friday.

Here are my initial rankings for Week 1!

Quarterbacks

Just like with the season-long rankings, I think there's a gap between Mahomes and even the rest of the elite options at the position. The two biggest risers from the preseason rankings to Week 1 are Tom Brady and Matt Ryan, who both benefit from projected high-scoring games in offenses that figure to throw the ball a ton early on. Neither is widely available, so if you're looking for a streamer, your best option is probably Ryan Fitzpatrick against the Chargers or Baker Mayfield against the Chiefs in a game he may be chasing points in. Among players you may have drafted with the intention of starting, I'm most concerned about Ben Roethlisberger and Jameis Winston. I want to see what both look like in their respective offenses before I trust them.

Running backs

There's not much change from the top of the preseason rankings to Week 1, but I'm putting my money where my mouth is with Mixon, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire and James Robinson rank a little higher than they did thanks to situations that should set up pretty well for them. My notes will focus on situations I want to really keep a close eye on in Week 1.

Wide receivers

Similarly, there isn't much change at the top of the rankings from the preseason, but beyond that, there's been quite a bit of movement. Mostly because there are so many talented rookies in the WR class this season who we have high hopes for this season but who we know may not have the roles we expect from Week 1.

Tight ends

It's the Big Three and everyone else here, too. Except even more so on a weekly basis, because you get reminded of how many tight ends are ultimately in that "TD or bust" group. It's probably everyone outside of the top 10, to be honest.

Flex Top 150

