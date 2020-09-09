Watch Now: Name That Player: Wide Receivers ( 2:14 )

You should have no shortage of viable starting options at wide receiver for Week 1 — if you don't, you did something wrong in the draft. Between established studs, breakout candidates, and high-upside sleepers, there's more than enough talent for every team to feel good about their starting options. Of course, because so many players can go off at any given point, getting a zero from a starting WR while someone with big numbers languishes on your bench hurts even more.

So, let's make sure you make the right decision to start the season off right. Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls at wide receiver are here to help you do just that — his running back calls are here, while you can find quarterback here. And don't miss Heath Cummings' wide receiver preview for Week 1 for matchup notes, key stats, projections, and more for Week 1.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receiver

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline A.J. Brown WR TEN Tennessee • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN TEN -2.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 17th 2019 Stats REC 52 TAR 84 REYDS 1051 TD 9 FPTS/G 13.6 The Broncos just lost standout pass rusher Von Miller (ankle) for the season, and Bradley Chubb (knee) is expected to be limited Monday night. That should allow Ryan Tannehill plenty of time to find Brown -- and hopefully often. He had at least seven targets in three of his final four games last year in the regular season, and he scored at least 22 PPR points in all of them. He's on his way toward a sensational sophomore campaign, starting this week. Stefon Diggs WR BUF Buffalo • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ BUF -6.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 12.6 WR RNK 18th 2019 Stats REC 63 TAR 94 REYDS 1130 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.1 The first game for Diggs in Buffalo should be a good one as he and Allen should have the chance for a big week. I also like John Brown as a sleeper, but expect Diggs to get plenty of targets in this matchup. Last year, the Jets were one of seven teams to allow at least 20 touchdowns to receivers, and Diggs should make a splash in his first home game for the Bills Mafia. T.Y. Hilton WR IND Indianapolis • #13

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC IND -8 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 15.2 WR RNK 25th 2019 Stats REC 45 TAR 68 REYDS 501 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.5 Hilton is out to prove that he's still among the best receivers in the NFL after missing six games in 2019 with a calf injury. With a new quarterback in Rivers, Hilton should exploit favorable matchups like he has this week against the Jaguars. The Jacksonville defense is in rebuild mode, and Hilton should have the chance for a big Week 1. Hilton has scored a touchdown in each of his past two season openers. Will Fuller WR HOU Houston • #15

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -9 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK 20th 2019 Stats REC 49 TAR 71 REYDS 670 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.2 Fuller has been one of my guys all offseason, and I'll stick with him this week against the Chiefs in what should be a high-scoring game. And Fuller could be in line for plenty of targets if Brandin Cooks (quad) is out or limited. I'm expecting the Texans to be chasing points this week, and Fuller has top-15 upside. If he stays healthy all year, he has top-15 upside for the season. D.J. Chark WR JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -8 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 13.2 WR RNK 16th 2019 Stats REC 73 TAR 118 REYDS 1008 TD 8 FPTS/G 15 Chark has been another one of my favorite Fantasy receivers this year, and he should soak up targets from Gardner Minshew as the Jaguars are likely chasing points. He had a huge game against the Colts in Week 11 last year with eight catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns on 15 targets, and it would be great if he had a repeat performance this week. Now, he only had four catches for 34 yards on five targets in Week 17 against the Colts, but I'm starting Chark with full confidence this week.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Henry Ruggs III WR LV Las Vegas • #11

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR LV -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 9.6 WR RNK 38th Ruggs is my favorite rookie receiver this week with his matchup against the Panthers. Look for the Raiders to feature him, but I also like Hunter Renfrow and Bryan Edwards as sleepers as well. This should be a fun game for the Raiders offense in Week 1. Marquise Brown WR BAL Baltimore • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE BAL -8 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 12.6 WR RNK 27th 2019 Stats REC 46 TAR 71 REYDS 584 TD 7 FPTS/G 10.4 Brown didn't fare well against the Browns in 2019 with five catches for 28 yards on seven targets in two games, but I'm hoping he can recreate some Week 1 magic from 2019 in this matchup. Last year in Week 1 against Miami, Brown went off for four catches, 147 yards and two touchdowns on five targets. He's a good boom-or-bust No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. DeSean Jackson WR PHI Philadelphia • #10

Age: 33 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS PHI -5.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 9.5 WR RNK 33rd 2019 Stats REC 9 TAR 10 REYDS 159 TD 2 FPTS/G 12 Jackson is the healthiest of Philadelphia's main receivers, and he loves Week 1. He's scored at least 16 PPR points in three of his past four season openers, including 35 PPR points against Washington in Week 1 last year. Anthony Miller WR CHI Chicago • #17

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 11 WR RNK 44th 2019 Stats REC 52 TAR 85 REYDS 656 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.9 Miller went off in Week 13 last year at Detroit with nine catches for 140 yards on 13 targets, and hopefully he can replicate that performance this week. Allen Robinson has the chance for a huge game against this revamped Lions secondary, but don't forget about Miller, who should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG PIT -5.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 12.3 WR RNK 43rd 2019 Stats REC 59 TAR 92 REYDS 680 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.8 All of the Steelers main weapons are in play this week against the Giants, including Johnson, who should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Roethlisberger should look for Johnson early and often Monday night -- and all season -- as the No. 2 receiver in Pittsburgh behind JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline A.J. Green WR CIN Cincinnati • #18

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -3.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 12.5 WR RNK 36th Green is playing his first game since Week 13 of the 2018 season. It's his first game with Joe Burrow and first game for coach Zac Taylor. And he's facing a Chargers secondary led by Casey Hayward and Chris Harris. No, thanks. At best, use Green as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in three-receiver leagues. DeVante Parker WR MIA Miami • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -6.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 10.5 WR RNK 40th 2019 Stats REC 72 TAR 128 REYDS 1202 TD 9 FPTS/G 15.4 Parker is dealing with a hamstring injury and a tough matchup against the Patriots. While he actually fared well against Stephon Gilmore and the New England secondary in Week 17 last year with eight catches for 137 yards on 11 targets, I'm gonna shy away from Parker this week. Hopefully he's 100% if you plan to start him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver, but I'm not confident he'll be productive, especially with Preston Williams now back. Christian Kirk WR ARI Arizona • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -7 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 9.4 WR RNK 42nd 2019 Stats REC 68 TAR 107 REYDS 709 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.8 You're not going to bench DeAndre Hopkins in his first game with the Cardinals, but you might consider sitting Kirk. The 49ers held Kirk to eight catches for 49 yards on 14 targets in two games last year, and he might not be worth the risk until we see how Murray spreads the ball around with Hopkins now in Arizona. I still like Kirk as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver for the season, but this could be a rough Week 1 outing on the road. Emmanuel Sanders WR NO New Orleans • #17

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB NO -3.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 33rd PROJ PTS 10.1 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 66 TAR 97 REYDS 869 TD 6 FPTS/G 11.2 Sanders is making his debut with the Saints, but I don't like the matchup for him against the Buccaneers. It's doubtful Sanders is going to see a high volume of targets, and Tampa Bay's secondary was vastly improved to close 2019. In the Buccaneers final three games of the year, they didn't allow a receiver to score a touchdown, including matchups with Kenny Golladay, Hopkins and Julio Jones. You're not benching Michael Thomas ever, but it's easy to stay away from Sanders in all leagues. Odell Beckham WR CLE Cleveland • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -8 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 16.8 QB RNK NR 2019 Stats REC 74 TAR 133 REYDS 1035 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.5 Beckham is more of a bust alert than a sit, but I would only start him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week in most leagues. In two games last year against the Ravens, he had a combined six catches for 64 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets, including just two catches for 20 yards in Week 4 at Baltimore. Marlon Humphrey and this Ravens secondary should make Beckham and Jarvis Landry work for their stats, but Beckham is the headliner and could struggle.