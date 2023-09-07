Travis Kelce has been ruled out for Week 1's game against the Lions Thursday night, after leaving practice earlier in the week with a hyperextended knee. He ended up diagnosed with a bone bruise in the knee, and though he tried to warm up Thursday, multiple reports indicate he will be inactive. That's not how you wanted to start your Fantasy Football season, though the good news is that it doesn't sound like it's a long-term injury. Hopefully.

So, who should you be replacing him with? You might think Kelce's backup, Noah Gray, is a good option, but I'm not so sure. Among 33 tight ends who ran at least 250 routes in 2022, he ranked 22nd in targets per route run and 29th in yards per route run. Sharing the field with Kelce will obviously limit how many targets Gray gets even when he's out there, but we're also talking about a fifth-round pick who has never had more than 45 yards in 39 career games, so expectations should be pretty low. He's in the "touchdown-or-bust" glob of No. 2 tight ends for me.

If you play in one of the 25% of CBS Fantasy leagues where Tyler Higbee is available, he should be the first player you turn to -- and Sam LaPorta from the Lions should be second, if you're in one of the 29% of CBS Fantasy leagues where he is available. Of course, that still means most people with Kelce on their rosters can't use Higbee or LaPorta, so we'll have to go a little deeper here, and most widely available player I can recommend is probably Jake Ferguson.

Ferguson is the Cowboys No. 1 tight end after Dalton Schultz's departure in free agency, and that has typically been a pretty valuable spot to occupy. Ferguson was a fourth-round pick who had just two games with 40 or more yards as a rookie despite Schultz missing some time, so he is by no means a slam dunk for Week 1 or beyond, but the opportunity is certainly there, and he's available in 62% of CBS Fantasy leagues.

Aiming a little higher, Gerald Everett and Chigoziem Okonkwo are both rostered in about half of CBS Fantasy leagues, and I would prioritize them over Ferguson if they are available. Neither is a must-start player, but Everett does sneak into the top 10 in what should be a shootout against the Dolphins.

Another option to consider? Rookie Luke Musgrave from the Packers. The Packers could be without Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson, both of whom are dealing with hamstring injuries, which could put Musgrave in position for a big role in Week 1. He's likely to play a ton of snaps as is, after locking up the No. 1 spot on the depth chart amid a youth movement in Green Bay, and he has the kind of athleticism that could make him a weapon in the vertical passing game. He's also a rookie tight end making his debut, and that hasn't historically been a particularly good bet for Fantasy. Nonetheless, this is a uniquely talented rookie class at the position, and Musgrave is as well positioned as anyone to hit the ground running.

Look, there's no replacing what Kelce brings to your Fantasy team, and with anyone of these guys, you're probably hoping for a touchdown to reach double digits in scoring, even in a PPR league. But you've gotta make the best of a bad situation with Kelce out, and these are your best options.

Do you play in a deeper full-point PPR league? Over at Sportsline, Jacob Gibbs has you covered with full-point PPR position-by-position rankings for Week 1.

Here are my full rankings for Week 1 at tight end for PPR leagues: